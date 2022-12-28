Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (22-11) are in the midst of their worst stretch of the season having lost three games in a row heading into Wednesday’s game against their Divisional Rival Chicago Bulls (14-19). Despite its current skid, Milwaukee is at the top of the Central Division. Chicago is falling towards the bottom as it has hit an inflection point in its season in what is fast becoming a disappointing season overall. The trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are not clicking with Lonzo Ball out of the lineup and could either turn this stretch into a skid or try to reverse the crash this season.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: December 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Live Stream Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls on fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

The last time these teams played Chicago came away with the win behind DeRozan’s 36 points, eight assists and four rebounds.

DeRozan is having another career season by averaging 26.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game as he tries to carry the offense on his shoulders.

Despite his strong play, Chicago is still just the 16th best scoring offense and 21st in the league in Offensive rating.

On the other side for Milwaukee, it is slowly Integrating Khris Middleton (11.1 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds in seven games) and Joe Ingles, as they finally have their roster at full strength around Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and potential Defensive Player of the Year Brook Lopez.

Regional restrictions may apply.