Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (22-11) are in the midst of their worst stretch of the season having lost three games in a row heading into Wednesday’s game against their Divisional Rival Chicago Bulls (14-19). Despite its current skid, Milwaukee is at the top of the Central Division. Chicago is falling towards the bottom as it has hit an inflection point in its season in what is fast becoming a disappointing season overall. The trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are not clicking with Lonzo Ball out of the lineup and could either turn this stretch into a skid or try to reverse the crash this season.

