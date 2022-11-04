WATCH: Mike White Talks about Georgia’s Upcoming Basketball Season

Georgia’s men’s basketball season is just around the corner from getting started. The Bulldogs are welcoming nine new players to the roster this season including a new head coach, Mike White.

Coach White was previously with the Florida Gators before taking the job in Athens. In White’s past 11 seasons at both Florida and Louisiana Tech, he has averaged over 22 wins per season as a head coach.

Georgia is getting ready for the team’s season opener against the Western Carolina Catamounts on Nov. 7. Coach White talked about the Catamounts and what about them has stood out to him thus far.

