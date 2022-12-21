Watch Michigan vs North Carolina: College basketball live stream – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Michigan and North Carolina hit the court on Wednesday night in the first game of the Jumpman Invitational. In the Inaugural event, the Wolverines and Tar Hells joined Florida and Oklahoma in a night of great basketball. The Wolverines and Tar Heels will be playing for the second straight year and the fourth time in the last five years. The Tar Heels got the best of the Wolverines last year, but Michigan had won the previous two. On Wednesday, the Wolverines will be looking to win their third straight game and get their first marquee win after losing to Arizona State, Virginia and Kentucky already this season.

