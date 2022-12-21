Watch Michigan vs North Carolina: College basketball live stream – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Michigan and North Carolina hit the court on Wednesday night in the first game of the Jumpman Invitational. In the Inaugural event, the Wolverines and Tar Hells joined Florida and Oklahoma in a night of great basketball. The Wolverines and Tar Heels will be playing for the second straight year and the fourth time in the last five years. The Tar Heels got the best of the Wolverines last year, but Michigan had won the previous two. On Wednesday, the Wolverines will be looking to win their third straight game and get their first marquee win after losing to Arizona State, Virginia and Kentucky already this season.

How to Watch Michigan vs North Carolina in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN

The Tar Heels, though, will be looking to pick up their second straight win against a Big Ten opponent after they came back to beat Ohio State in overtime on Saturday.

The win was their third in a row after they had dropped four straight and fallen out of the top 25.

The Tar Heels came into the season ranked No. 1 in the country, but the season has started off well. They are hoping the win against Ohio State can get them back on track and Wednesday they hope that continues with a win against the Wolverines.

