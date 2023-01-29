Watch Michigan State at Purdue: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Purdue goes for its eighth straight win on Sunday afternoon when it hosts Michigan State in a Big Ten battle. The Boilermakers come into Sunday’s game fresh off a 75-70 road win at Michigan on Thursday. The win moved them to 20-1 on the season and solidified their spot as the No. 1 team in the country. Sunday they will look to clip another team from Michigan as they take on the Spartans for the second time this year. The Boilermakers got the best of the Spartans just two weeks ago when they went to East Lansing and won 64-63. Big man Zach Edey hit a layup with two seconds left to give the Boilermakers a huge road win.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button