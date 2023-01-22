Watch Michigan State at Indiana: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Indiana welcomes Michigan State to Assembly Hall on Sunday afternoon in a huge Big Ten matchup. The Hoosiers come into Sunday fresh off two straight wins against Wisconsin and Illinois. The consecutive wins have helped them bounce back from three straight losses to Iowa, Northwestern and Penn State. The Hoosiers were struggling, but have started to find their groove again as Trayce Jackson-Davis has led the way. Jackson-Davis scored 35 points in the big 80-65 win at Illinois on Thursday and the Hoosiers will be looking for more of the same on Sunday so they can get another big win against Michigan State.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button