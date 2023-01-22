Watch Michigan State at Indiana: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Indiana welcomes Michigan State to Assembly Hall on Sunday afternoon in a huge Big Ten matchup. The Hoosiers come into Sunday fresh off two straight wins against Wisconsin and Illinois. The consecutive wins have helped them bounce back from three straight losses to Iowa, Northwestern and Penn State. The Hoosiers were struggling, but have started to find their groove again as Trayce Jackson-Davis has led the way. Jackson-Davis scored 35 points in the big 80-65 win at Illinois on Thursday and the Hoosiers will be looking for more of the same on Sunday so they can get another big win against Michigan State.

How to Watch Michigan State at Indiana in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

TV: CBS

The Spartans come into Sunday after getting a big win at home against No. 23 Rutgers.

The Spartans had lost two in a row to Illinois and Purdue, but got back in the win column against a very good defensive team in Rutgers.

Sunday they will be looking to make it two in a row as they try and get a huge road win against the streaking Hoosiers.

