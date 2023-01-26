Watch Michigan–Maryland: College basketball live stream, TV time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Maryland welcomes Michigan to town on Thursday night in a huge Big Ten matchup. The two teams are both ranked in the Top 15 in the latest AP Poll and are part of arguably the best conference in Women’s college basketball this year. The Terrapins come into Thursday on a three-game winning streak and have won nine of their last 10. They got off to a bumpy start to Big Ten play, as they lost 90-67 to Nebraska, but they have been playing great basketball since and even own a win over No. 6 UConn back in December. Thursday they will look to stay hot against a Michigan team coming off a loss to No. 6 Indiana.

How to Watch Michigan at Maryland in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream Michigan at Maryland in Women’s College Basketball on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The Wolverines saw their three-game winning streak snapped on Monday when they came up short in a high-scoring game with the Hoosiers. The Wolverines put up 83 points, but it wasn’t enough, as the Hoosiers came to town and scored 92 in the nine-point win.

The loss was the third in the Big Ten for the Wolverines and kept them winless against the ranked teams in the conference. Thursday they will look to reverse that trend and pick up a huge road win at Maryland.

Regional restrictions may apply.