Watch Michigan–Maryland: College basketball live stream, TV time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Maryland welcomes Michigan to town on Thursday night in a huge Big Ten matchup. The two teams are both ranked in the Top 15 in the latest AP Poll and are part of arguably the best conference in Women’s college basketball this year. The Terrapins come into Thursday on a three-game winning streak and have won nine of their last 10. They got off to a bumpy start to Big Ten play, as they lost 90-67 to Nebraska, but they have been playing great basketball since and even own a win over No. 6 UConn back in December. Thursday they will look to stay hot against a Michigan team coming off a loss to No. 6 Indiana.

