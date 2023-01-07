Watch Michigan at Michigan State: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Michigan takes the short trip to East Lansing on Saturday afternoon to battle Rival Michigan State in Big Ten action. The Wolverines come into the game unbeaten in conference play and on a two-game winning streak. Since their Shocking upset loss to Central Michigan, the Wolverines have rolled through Maryland and slipped by a streaking Penn State team. The consecutive wins have pushed the Wolverines to 3-0 in the Big Ten, but the last two games have been at home. Saturday afternoon they will be tested on the road against a Michigan State team that has won five in a row.

How to Watch Michigan at Michigan State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2023

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream Michigan at Michigan State in College Basketball on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Spartans started the year just 5-4 and had lost back-to-back games to Notre Dame and Northwestern. They have regrouped, though, and have reeled off five straight wins including two in the Big Ten.

They are coming off an easy 74-56 win over Nebraska on Tuesday and are looking like they are starting to find their groove.

Saturday will be a tough one as the hated Wolverines come to town. The atmosphere should be raucous for this as there is no love lost between the two teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.