Watch Michigan at Michigan State: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Michigan takes the short trip to East Lansing on Saturday afternoon to battle Rival Michigan State in Big Ten action. The Wolverines come into the game unbeaten in conference play and on a two-game winning streak. Since their Shocking upset loss to Central Michigan, the Wolverines have rolled through Maryland and slipped by a streaking Penn State team. The consecutive wins have pushed the Wolverines to 3-0 in the Big Ten, but the last two games have been at home. Saturday afternoon they will be tested on the road against a Michigan State team that has won five in a row.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button