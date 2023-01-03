Watch Miami Heat at Los Angeles Clippers: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to avoid losing three in a row Tonight, but they are returning home after a five-game road trip. It’s been tough for the Clippers in their last two games as the team has only lost by a combined six points. The Miami Heat are looking to stay above .500 with a win tonight in this third game of a five-game road trip. LA is coming off one of its toughest losses of the season, dropping to the Indiana Pacers 131-130. Paul George scored 45 against his former team which is a franchise high this season. Myles Turner led the way for Indiana scoring 34 points. Kawhi Leonard added 24 points but missed a three that would have tied the game at 130. Tyrese Haliburton made a free throw with just seconds left to make George’s three-pointer as time expired not enough.

How to Watch Miami Heat at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Miami came out on the winning side of a close game against the Utah Jazz in its last game. Tyler Herro hit a game-winning three as the clock struck zero to beat the Jazz 126-123. Herro scored 29 overall while the Heat were led by Bam Adebayo who scored 32 points.

Are we in for another close game here tonight between the Heat and Clippers?

