Watch Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

In a Friday night premier matchup, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Miami Heat at the American Airlines Center. Both teams are projected to make the Playoffs and have the talent to make a deep push. The Mavericks have lost three-straight games and have slipped to a 24-22 record on the season. This is still good for fifth in the Western Conference given how wide open it is, but that’s not where they want to be. Miami sits at 25-11, which is the sixth best record in the Eastern Conference. The Heat have gone 11-12 on the road this season, but tonight is another opportunity to get better away from home.

How to Watch Heat at Mavericks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream Heat at Mavericks on fuboTV: Start Your Free Trial Today!

Luka Doncic and Jimmy Butler are two of the most entertaining players in the entire NBA. As they go head-to-head today, expect a ton of free throws generated. Both players have mastered the art of drawing fouls and getting to the line for easy points.

Both teams have shooters, so this game could end up being very Perimeter oriented. Unfortunately for Dallas, Christian Wood just suffered a thumb injury and will miss this contest. As such, the Dallas role players will need to step up to help balance the scoring load alongside Doncic.

Following this contest, the Mavericks will continue their home stand as they host the Clippers on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Heat will head back home for an afternoon matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

