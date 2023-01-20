Watch Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

In a Friday night premier matchup, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Miami Heat at the American Airlines Center. Both teams are projected to make the Playoffs and have the talent to make a deep push. The Mavericks have lost three-straight games and have slipped to a 24-22 record on the season. This is still good for fifth in the Western Conference given how wide open it is, but that’s not where they want to be. Miami sits at 25-11, which is the sixth best record in the Eastern Conference. The Heat have gone 11-12 on the road this season, but tonight is another opportunity to get better away from home.

