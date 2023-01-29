Watch Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

After missing one game, Jimmy Butler came back to lead the Miami Heat (28-22) to another win as they continued to ramp up ahead of the All-Star game. Butler and Bam Adebayo have formed one of the best and most dynamic duos on both ends of the floor in the NBA. Miami has won seven of its last nine games and three in a row moving up to sixth in the Eastern Conference as they hit the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets (14-36) who are second to last in the conference. With just a few weeks until the NBA All-Star Break, Miami looks to continue its rise up the standings.

Butler bounced back to lead Miami to a fourth-quarter comeback and a win in their last game with 29 points, six assists and six rebounds.

During this current positive stretch of the season, Miami has held four opponents to under 100 total points and seven to 105 points or less. Its defense is what separates them from the rest of the league and allows them to compete with the rest of the Eastern Conference.

Adebayo is working on a campaign to win Defensive Player of the Year this season anchoring the second-best scoring defense (108.1), the third rated defense (110.8) while averaging 10.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals plus blocks per game.

