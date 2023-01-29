Watch Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

After missing one game, Jimmy Butler came back to lead the Miami Heat (28-22) to another win as they continued to ramp up ahead of the All-Star game. Butler and Bam Adebayo have formed one of the best and most dynamic duos on both ends of the floor in the NBA. Miami has won seven of its last nine games and three in a row moving up to sixth in the Eastern Conference as they hit the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets (14-36) who are second to last in the conference. With just a few weeks until the NBA All-Star Break, Miami looks to continue its rise up the standings.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button