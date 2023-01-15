Watch Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: Stream NFL live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

In what will be one of multiple Divisional games in the postseason this weekend, the Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. The Dolphins weren’t able to win the AFC East with how well the Bills played this season but still have earned a wild card berth. They finished with a record of 9-8 but were much better than that would suggest when fully healthy. They’ll be the No. 7 seed throughout the Playoffs now. The Bills were able to win the division easily with a record of 13-3 this season, winning seven straight to close out the year. They went 7-1 at home, which will be a huge advantage in today’s matchup. They couldn’t earn the top seed, but the No. 2 slots is still significant. Given both of these teams are in the AFC East, they played twice this season already. Miami was able to get the win in the Week 3 matchup, but Buffalo evened the regular season series in Week 15 at home.

