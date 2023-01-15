Watch Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: Stream NFL live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

In what will be one of multiple Divisional games in the postseason this weekend, the Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. The Dolphins weren’t able to win the AFC East with how well the Bills played this season but still have earned a wild card berth. They finished with a record of 9-8 but were much better than that would suggest when fully healthy. They’ll be the No. 7 seed throughout the Playoffs now. The Bills were able to win the division easily with a record of 13-3 this season, winning seven straight to close out the year. They went 7-1 at home, which will be a huge advantage in today’s matchup. They couldn’t earn the top seed, but the No. 2 slots is still significant. Given both of these teams are in the AFC East, they played twice this season already. Miami was able to get the win in the Week 3 matchup, but Buffalo evened the regular season series in Week 15 at home.

The Dolphins have faced a ton of injuries this season, most notably with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who has dealt with concussions. When he plays, Miami has been Spectacular as he has two elite weapons in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. However, he’s out in this Matchup which makes things interesting.

Josh Allen is clearly one of the best quarterbacks in the league, which is why the Bills have been so good the past few years. With Stefon Diggs as his top target, the Buffalo passing game is scary.

The last time the Dolphins made the Playoffs was in 2016 when they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round. Furthermore, they haven’t won a postseason game since 2000. On the flip side, the Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Playoffs the past two seasons in the later rounds.

