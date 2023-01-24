Watch Miami at Florida State: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Saturday, Miami (15-4, 6-3 ACC) and Duke played one of the best games in the ACC this year. The lead changed hands 14 times and neither team led by double digits over the course of the night, but in the end the Hurricanes ended up on the wrong side of a 68-66 decision. Their chance to get back in the win column comes quickly though, as they’ll take on in-state Rival Florida State (7-13, 5-4) on Tuesday night. The Seminoles come into this game on a two-game winning streak, with an 84-71 win over Notre Dame and a 71-64 win over Pittsburgh last week.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button