Watch: Messi’s wife, sons Celebration after Argentina captain’s goal is gold | Football News

Argentina needed a goal to stay afloat in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, and it was none other than Lionel Messi who came to the rescue with a stunning goal in their second match in Group C. The scores were level at 0-0 and then Messi came under the limelight in the 64th minute, finding the bottom corner from 25 yards out with a crowd of bodies in the way. Such was the importance of the goal, that Argentina fans went bonkers in the stands and so did his wife and children.

A video which has gone viral on social media shows Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo celebrating Messi’s goal with her children (Thiago, Mateo and Ciro), who were also present in the stadium.

Also Read | Watch: Messi levels Maradona’s incredible record with a thunderous goal to help Argentina stay alive in the FIFA World Cup

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, the Argentina Captain also assisted Enzo Fernandez in the 87th minute, with the Benfica man receiving a pass following a short-corner routine and then dispatching a curling effort into the top corner.

Messi’s goal also saw his World Cup tally increase to eight goals, level with Diego Maradona. Only Gabriel Batistuta (10) has scored more goals for Argentina at the competition. The PSG star has also now been involved in 10 of Argentina’s last 15 goals at the World Cup (7 goals and 3 assists), including each of the last four (3 goals and 1 assist). Meanwhile, Fernandez (21 years, 313 days) is the youngest Argentine to score at the World Cup, since Messi in 2006 (18 years, 357 days).

Initially, Argentina lost their Group C opener to Saudi Arabia, crashing to a 1-2 defeat despite a goal from Messi. After the win, Argentina find themselves in second position and will face Poland on December 1.