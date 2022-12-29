Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Toronto Raptors: Stream NBA online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Ever since Ja Morant said that the Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) are not worried about any Western Conference contenders this season, they have lost two straight games to Western Conference contenders. They hit the road for the Toronto Raptors (15-19) today giving them a break from their conference rivals who have beaten them in four of their last five games and 10 out of 19 games so far this season. The Raptors are in last place in the Atlantic division, having gone 4-10 in their last 14 games overall and giving them a huge cause for concern heading into the new year.

