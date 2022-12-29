Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Toronto Raptors: Stream NBA online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Ever since Ja Morant said that the Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) are not worried about any Western Conference contenders this season, they have lost two straight games to Western Conference contenders. They hit the road for the Toronto Raptors (15-19) today giving them a break from their conference rivals who have beaten them in four of their last five games and 10 out of 19 games so far this season. The Raptors are in last place in the Atlantic division, having gone 4-10 in their last 14 games overall and giving them a huge cause for concern heading into the new year.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Toronto Raptors today:

Game Date: December 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Both teams are coming off a loss Yesterday as they play the second night of a back-to-back against a tough, competitive opponent.

This season, Toronto was counting on sophomore Scottie Barnes to take a leap, but he is putting up almost identical numbers on the Offensive end per 36 minutes and has taken a step back on the defensive end.

On the other side for Memphis, the Grizzlies have seen their young wing Desmond Bane take another Giant leap as he is up to 22.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game as the team’s second-leading scorer and playmaker next to Morant.

