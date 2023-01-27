Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (31-17) started the new year with 11 straight wins and looked like the toast of the NBA, but since then they have lost four games in a row. Three of the four losses came by a combined five points with the other being an aberration, with the Sacramento Kings making 22 threes, with 12 of those coming in the first quarter. They remain in first place as they head north to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-25) who continue to trade wins and losses, but have won three of four games behind the strong play of Anthony Edwards, who is playing like an All- Star right now.

