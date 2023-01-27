Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (31-17) started the new year with 11 straight wins and looked like the toast of the NBA, but since then they have lost four games in a row. Three of the four losses came by a combined five points with the other being an aberration, with the Sacramento Kings making 22 threes, with 12 of those coming in the first quarter. They remain in first place as they head north to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-25) who continue to trade wins and losses, but have won three of four games behind the strong play of Anthony Edwards, who is playing like an All- Star right now.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

In Minnesota’s last win, the Wolves got 37 points, six rebounds and five assists from Edwards as he continues one of the best stretches of his career.

Over his last four games, Edwards is averaging 33.8 points, 5.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game on 48-45-88 splits. He is back to looking like a Cornerstone star for Minnesota as they continue to deal with roster issues seeing Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and others in and out of the line-up.

On the other side, Memphis is still holding a five and a half game lead in the Southwest Division, but has seen its defense fall off a cliff. During their 11-game winning streak, the Grizzlies were allowing 111.7 points per game to opponents, which is up to 122.3 points per game over their last four games.

Regional restrictions may apply.