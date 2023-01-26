Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors: Stream NBA online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The courtside tussle between Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant is turning into a very notable moment in the Memphis Grizzlies’ season. When the Hall-of-Fame tight end got in a shouting match with Ja Morant’s father and members of the Grizzlies team, it seemed to be a turning point. Memphis has lost three in a row on this current road trip after winning 11 in a row. This stretch will define the Grizzlies as we see how resilient Memphis is when it heads to Golden State Tonight to take on the Warriors. Golden State has only lost six times in San Francisco this season, so this is going to be an even tougher test than the Grizzlies’ last game against Sacramento.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2023

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Memphis was blown out in that game on Monday 133-100. The Kings got off to a hot start and never looked back. Sacramento tied the NBA record with 12 three-pointers in just the first quarter alone.

The Kings only missed one shot behind the arc on their way to 47 points. The Grizzlies did play without Morant and Steven Adams, but regardless, more is expected of them than 10 in the fourth quarter. Morant was absent from injury reports Wednesday so expect him to go for this growing rivalry.

Memphis will need Morant as Golden State dominated the first game of this season series 123-109. Golden State is coming off a rare loss at home dropping to Brooklyn 120-116 on Sunday.

