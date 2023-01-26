Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors: Stream NBA online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The courtside tussle between Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant is turning into a very notable moment in the Memphis Grizzlies’ season. When the Hall-of-Fame tight end got in a shouting match with Ja Morant’s father and members of the Grizzlies team, it seemed to be a turning point. Memphis has lost three in a row on this current road trip after winning 11 in a row. This stretch will define the Grizzlies as we see how resilient Memphis is when it heads to Golden State Tonight to take on the Warriors. Golden State has only lost six times in San Francisco this season, so this is going to be an even tougher test than the Grizzlies’ last game against Sacramento.

