Watch Memphis at Alabama: Stream college basketball live, TV time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Last time Alabama (8-1, 0-0 SEC) took the floor, the Crimson Tide picked up one of the biggest wins of the young college basketball season. Alabama went on the road and beat then-top-ranked Houston 71-65 on Friday night. Freshman forward Noah Clowney led Alabama, scoring 16 points and adding 11 rebounds for the first double-double of his college basketball career. Clowney has been playing at a high level as of late, with his first three career double-digit scoring games coming consecutively in the Tide’s last three games. Before his 16-point performance against Houston, he dropped a career-high 22 points against South Dakota State. He’ll look to bring that performance against when the Tide take on Memphis (8-2, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday.

How to Watch the Memphis Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide Today:

Game Date: December 13, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

TV Channel: ESPN 2

Memphis will be playing the second game of a back-to-back in the state of Alabama. The Tigers took down Auburn 82-73 on Saturday. Fifth year guard Kendric Davis had a season-high 27 points in that one and was one rebound shy of a double-double.

Tip-off for this one is at 9 pm ET Monday night. Catch the game on ESPN 2.

