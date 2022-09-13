Watch: Melvin Gordon fumbles at goal line, costing Broncos go-ahead TD

Nathaniel Hackett made a gutsy playcall on fourth-and-goal, giving the Denver Broncos a shot at taking the lead in Seattle.

Melvin Gordon took a goal line rush, trying to stuff it to the Seahawks.

Gordon appeared to have gotten into the end zone. But the ball started coming loose just before crossing the plane. And it may have been Gordon who first lost control of the ball before the Seahawks knocked it out for good. Seattle recovered and took the ball 10 yards

The somewhat controversial officiating call may be overshadowed by Gordon’s mistake. It was also a controversial call from Hackett to go for it, even with the numbers backing his guile.

The close-up replays show how much of a game of inches this play really was.

Here’s the official ruling from the NFL on rushing touchdowns.

So did Melvin just lose possession and therefore a touchdown off of his own facemask??? pic.twitter.com/miZM6UpVKi — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) September 13, 2022

Gordon was brought back later into the offseason by the Broncos, set to split duties with Javonte Williams, who looked great on Monday but for some reason wasn’t on the field for this play.

The Broncos forced a fumble on the ensuing Seattle drive, still trailing at the time of the turnover by a count of 17-13.