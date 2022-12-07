Watch Maryland at Wisconsin: Stream men’s basketball live online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The undefeated No. 22 team in the nation, Maryland, goes on the road into the Kohl Center to take on Wisconsin in a Big Ten battle Tuesday night. The Terrapins have been dominant this season in the teams that they have played. They hadn’t had a real test until late last week when they opened up conference play against No. 16 Illinois. Maryland walked away with a 71-66 win. Senior guard Jahmir Young led the way for the team in the win with 24 points and four rebounds. Backcourt tandem Hakim Hart also had 17 points with five assists.

