Watch Maryland at Wisconsin: Stream men’s basketball live online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The undefeated No. 22 team in the nation, Maryland, goes on the road into the Kohl Center to take on Wisconsin in a Big Ten battle Tuesday night. The Terrapins have been dominant this season in the teams that they have played. They hadn’t had a real test until late last week when they opened up conference play against No. 16 Illinois. Maryland walked away with a 71-66 win. Senior guard Jahmir Young led the way for the team in the win with 24 points and four rebounds. Backcourt tandem Hakim Hart also had 17 points with five assists.

How to Watch Maryland at Wisconsin in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 6, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Maryland at Wisconsin game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Badgers are not undefeated, but they have lost only two games this season. They started the year on a four-game winning streak and have since gone 2-2 in their last four games with losses against No. 9 Kansas and Wake Forest.

Tyler Wahl, a senior forward, will match up with Donta Scott. Wahl averages a team high 14.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Steven Crowl, matching up with Young, averages 9.3 points and 3.0 assists per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.