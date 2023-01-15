Watch Marquette at Xavier: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Xavier welcomes Marquette to town on Sunday as the Musketeers look to remain undefeated in the Big East. The Musketeers have been red-hot winning 10 straight games, the last six of which have been in conference play. They have proven that they are for real as they have upset No. 2 UConn at home and then beat Villanova on the road and Creighton at home. It has been one of the best stretches of any team in the country this year and has them up to No. 12 in the latest AP Poll. Sunday they will look to stay hot as they take on a Marquette team that has won five straight.

