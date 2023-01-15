Watch Marquette at Xavier: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Xavier welcomes Marquette to town on Sunday as the Musketeers look to remain undefeated in the Big East. The Musketeers have been red-hot winning 10 straight games, the last six of which have been in conference play. They have proven that they are for real as they have upset No. 2 UConn at home and then beat Villanova on the road and Creighton at home. It has been one of the best stretches of any team in the country this year and has them up to No. 12 in the latest AP Poll. Sunday they will look to stay hot as they take on a Marquette team that has won five straight.

How to Watch Marquette at Xavier in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

TV: FOX

The Golden Eagles have also been playing great and come into Sunday 6-1 in the Big East and winners of eight of their last nine games.

Their lone loss during this stretch was a tough 103-98 double overtime defeat to Providence.

Wednesday they picked up their biggest win of the year when they upset No. 6 UConn 82-76. Sunday they will look to get another big upset and knock off the streaking Musketeers.

