Watch: Mark Gonzalez Goal Equalizes For Liverpool Against Manchester United

Mark Gonzalez equalized for the LFC Legends against Manchester United’s Legends at Anfield when he slotted home after good work from Robbie Keane.

Mark Gonzalez

Dimitar Berbatov had put the Red Devils into the lead with a brilliant strike in the 8th minute, but Gonzalez leveled matters in the 47th.

The Reds are looking to retain the title of ‘Legends of the North’ that they won back in May by winning 3-1 at Old Trafford.

