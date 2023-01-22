Watch: Marcus Rashford Stunning Goal For Manchester United v Arsenal

It’s Marcus Rashford once again for Manchester United! He’s been incredible this season and has now scored a huge goal for his side vs Arsenal and you can watch it here.

Rashford has now scored nine goals in nine games and has his 20th of the season. You can watch his goal below.

Watch Rashford’s goal

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button