Watch: Marcus Rashford Incredible Solo Goal For Manchester United v Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup Semi Final

Marcus Rashford is in the form of his life and has added yet another goal to his tally this season. Manchester United have taken the lead vs Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi final.

Rashford has once again scored an Incredible Solo effort, a great run from his own half saw the Winger find the net. His goal is available to watch below.

Watch Rashford’s goal here:

