Watch: Marcus Rashford Incredible Goal Manchester United v Burnley

Marcus Rashford has scored an incredible solo goal for Manchester United to extend their lead against Burnley. The Englishman continues his great form following his World Cup campaign.

Rashford went on a great solo run and managed to find the net after some fancy footwork. The Attacker has been much improved this season under Erik Ten Hag.

Watch Rashford goal below

