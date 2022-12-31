Watch: Marcus Rashford Great Goal for Manchester United v Wolves

It’s Marcus Rashford again for Manchester United, the Englishman gives his side the lead against Wolves. The Winger who didn’t start the game has come on and changed the match for United.

Rashford has been superb and he has scored yet again for United when they need him. Another terrific goal for the forward who has been incredible this season.

Watch Rashford’s goal here;

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button