Watch: Marcus Rashford Goal For Manchester United v Charlton, Carabao Cup

Manchester United now have doubled their lead against Charlton in the Carabao Cup. Facundo Pellistri Assisted Marcus Rashford on his debut to give United the 2-0 lead on the night.

Rashford’s incredible form continues as he scores yet again for United, impressing the watching fans at Old Trafford.

Watch the goal;

