Watch: Marcus Rashford Free Kick Goal For England v Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022

Marcus Rashford has scored an incredible free kick goal to give England the lead in their final FIFA World Cup group game. England have taken the lead against close rivals, Wales.

Wales have sucked up the pressure for the majority of the game, but a stunning free kick from Rashford has given them a well-deserved lead.

Watch Rashford’s free kick goal below;

