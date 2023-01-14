Watch Manchester United vs. Manchester City: Live stream soccer – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Manchester United has a Massive opportunity to move within three points of arch-rival Manchester City as Erik ten Hag continues with his project to Restore parity between the two clubs. The Red Devils have spent the bulk of the past decade way off the Citizens’ speed, but Ten Hag’s tempo appears to have the Old Trafford Giants running in working order once again on the back of an eight-win streak. Pep Guardiola’s side has won the last three Encounters between these two Titans of English soccer and emerged with a 2-0 triumph in their last visit to Old Trafford, while City soared to a 6-3 demolition of its Nemesis Barely three months ago.

