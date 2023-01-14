Watch Manchester United vs. Manchester City: Live stream soccer – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Manchester United has a Massive opportunity to move within three points of arch-rival Manchester City as Erik ten Hag continues with his project to Restore parity between the two clubs. The Red Devils have spent the bulk of the past decade way off the Citizens’ speed, but Ten Hag’s tempo appears to have the Old Trafford Giants running in working order once again on the back of an eight-win streak. Pep Guardiola’s side has won the last three Encounters between these two Titans of English soccer and emerged with a 2-0 triumph in their last visit to Old Trafford, while City soared to a 6-3 demolition of its Nemesis Barely three months ago.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Manchester City in Canada Today

Game Date: January 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 a.m. ET

TV: Fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Manchester United vs. Manchester City on fuboTV: Start your subscription now!

United victories in the Manchester Derby have become increasingly rare in recent years, and City has managed to avoid defeat in each of its last three trips to Old Trafford with two wins and one draw.

Erling Haaland proved himself worthy of the hype when both he and Phil Foden completed hat-tricks against United at the Etihad in October, marking the third straight Matchup in which City beat United by a margin of two goals or more:

Guardiola’s men were unbeaten in five across all competitions but recently saw that run end in a disastrous 2-0 loss to Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

That result will have given Ten Hag ideas about how to get the better of one of Europe’s toughest outfits, and the Dutchman has shown considerable growth since these teams last met.

Four of the results in United’s current win streak came in league competition, having last dropped points in the top flight when they lost 3-1 at Aston Villa on Nov. 6.

Ruben Dias remains the only major concern for a City side aiming to keep leaders Arsenal close, while Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek are the key doubts for host United.

Regional restrictions may apply.