Watch Manchester United–Nottingham Forest: EPL Canada live stream – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Watch Manchester United–Nottingham Forest: EPL Canada live stream

Coming back from the World Cup break halfway through the season, Manchester United, the No. 5 team on the table, will take on Nottingham Forest, the No. 18 teams on the table airing in Canada. Manchester United has only played 14 games which is tied for the lowest Midway through the year. However, it has 16 points through those games with an 8-4-2 record. United beat Fulham in its last league game 2-1. Man United struck first in the 14th minute from Christian Eriksen. Fulham drew even in the 61st minute before Alejandro Garnacho scored the game-winning goal in the 90+3 minute. Marcus Rashford leads the team in scoring with four goals and two assists.

