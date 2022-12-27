Watch Manchester United–Nottingham Forest: EPL Canada live stream – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Coming back from the World Cup break halfway through the season, Manchester United, the No. 5 team on the table, will take on Nottingham Forest, the No. 18 teams on the table airing in Canada. Manchester United has only played 14 games which is tied for the lowest Midway through the year. However, it has 16 points through those games with an 8-4-2 record. United beat Fulham in its last league game 2-1. Man United struck first in the 14th minute from Christian Eriksen. Fulham drew even in the 61st minute before Alejandro Garnacho scored the game-winning goal in the 90+3 minute. Marcus Rashford leads the team in scoring with four goals and two assists.

How to Watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Today:

Game Date: December 27, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 pm ET

TV: Fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Nottingham Forest starts the second half of the season currently in relegation territory. It has played 15 games and only has 13 points with the worst goal differential in the league at -19.

At 3-8-4 on the season, Nottingham was able to get one of those wins in its last game against Crystal Palace. Morgan Gibbs-White scored the Lone goal in the game. Taiwo Awoniyi leads the team in scoring with three goals this season.

