Watch Mallorca Golf Open third round: Stream European PGA Tour live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This weekend is going to prove to be a very competitive finish to the 2022 Mallorca Golf Open on the DP World Tour. Dale Whitnell (-11) is alone in first place, but just one stroke ahead of Ryan Fox (-10), the third-ranked player on the tour this season. This is a huge opportunity for both Golfers this weekend, more for Fox who could move up into the top two of the standings with a win or a strong finish this weekend with Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick both playing in a PGA Tour event this week.

How to Watch Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round today:

Game Date: October 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 am ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Rasmus Højgaard followed up his first-round 65 with a 69 in the second round to finish tied for third place Entering the weekend rounds:

Through two rounds, Fox shot a 68 and then a 64 to move up into a position to win this weekend. He has nine birdies, an eagle and just one bogey through 36 holes. His Lone bogey came on the very first hole of the tournament, since then he has been perfect through 35 holes of golf.

Whitnell has had a very similar journey this week, starting off with his Lone bogey on the first hole as well, but with 10 birdies and an eagle he is one stroke ahead of Fox for the lead Entering the weekend.

There is a trio tied at eight under par in Højgaard, Hugo Leon and Maximillian Kiefer that are all also in the mix for the win this weekend.

