Watch Mallorca Golf Open third round: Stream European PGA Tour live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This weekend is going to prove to be a very competitive finish to the 2022 Mallorca Golf Open on the DP World Tour. Dale Whitnell (-11) is alone in first place, but just one stroke ahead of Ryan Fox (-10), the third-ranked player on the tour this season. This is a huge opportunity for both Golfers this weekend, more for Fox who could move up into the top two of the standings with a win or a strong finish this weekend with Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick both playing in a PGA Tour event this week.

