Watch Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round: Stream live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Through one round at the Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma, Mallorca, Spain, the top of the Leaderboard is crowded with Marcus Armitage holding a one-stroke lead. There are seven other Golfers right in the mix, three strokes or better behind Armitage. That will create a lot of drama and infinite scenarios as this tournament heads into the second round. The cut line will be drawn today as every golfer looks to avoid that and give themselves a shot at winning this tournament. There are only a few tournaments left on the DP World Tour calendar, meaning every point matters down the stretch.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button