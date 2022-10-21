Watch Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round: Stream live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Through one round at the Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma, Mallorca, Spain, the top of the Leaderboard is crowded with Marcus Armitage holding a one-stroke lead. There are seven other Golfers right in the mix, three strokes or better behind Armitage. That will create a lot of drama and infinite scenarios as this tournament heads into the second round. The cut line will be drawn today as every golfer looks to avoid that and give themselves a shot at winning this tournament. There are only a few tournaments left on the DP World Tour calendar, meaning every point matters down the stretch.

How to Watch Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round Today:

Date: October 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Ryan Fox came in as the top ranked golfer in the field (third overall) and finds himself with work to do today after a three-under-par 68.

In the first round Armitage was about as good as he has been in a round all year with eight birdies and no bogeys for a clean scorecard. He is just one-stroke ahead of the pack, but if he keeps this pace up it will be tough for anyone to contend with Armitage this weekend.

Dean Huizing is one-stroke back after a seven-under-par 64 with five birdies, an eagle and no bogeys on the day. Three other Golfers are tied at six-under-par and another three are tied at five-under-par

