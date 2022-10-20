Watch Mallorca Golf Open, First Round: Stream Golf live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

There are three tournaments left in the season for the DP World Tour, including this week as the tour plays the third straight and final tournament in Spain. The first round of the 2022 Mallorca Golf Open from the Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma, Mallorca, Spain today. Jon Rahm and Adrian Otaegui both won in their home country in the previous two tournaments, opening the door for a Spanish golfer to take the third and final event of the DP World Tour season on their home soil before heading into the Championship in four weeks time .

.

