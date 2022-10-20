Watch Mallorca Golf Open, First Round: Stream Golf live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

There are three tournaments left in the season for the DP World Tour, including this week as the tour plays the third straight and final tournament in Spain. The first round of the 2022 Mallorca Golf Open from the Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma, Mallorca, Spain today. Jon Rahm and Adrian Otaegui both won in their home country in the previous two tournaments, opening the door for a Spanish golfer to take the third and final event of the DP World Tour season on their home soil before heading into the Championship in four weeks time .

How to Watch Mallorca Golf Open, First Round Today:

Date: October 20, 2022

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Adrian Otaegui is coming off a win at the 2022 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters with one of the highlights of the year during his run last week.

This tournament was won by Jeff Winther last year after a 10-year hiatus by one-stroke over a trio of golfers who were looking to steal the win.

Winther enters this year as a major long shot to go back-to-back with Rasmus Hogjaard as the favorite, along with Otaegui and Ryan Fox as the primary contenders this week.

Fox enters this tournament as the third ranked golfer on the DP World Tour, with Otaegui 10th, as he has risen up the standings with his play as of late.

Hogjaard is the 19th ranked player on tour with Winther as the 105th ranked player. Both are looking for a huge win as the season winds down, starting with the first round in Spain today.

