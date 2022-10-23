Watch Mallorca Golf Open final round: Stream European PGA Tour live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Mallorca Golf Open tees off the final round in Spain with two Golfers tied at the top of the Leaderboard and a very competitive field Underneath them. This is the last of three straight tournaments in Spain as the DP World Tour winds down the season. Ryan Fox, the third-ranked golfer on the tour this season enters the final round tied for the lead with Yannik Paul (-16) with two more tied at two strokes back and one more tied at three strokes back with just 18 holes left in this tournament.

How to Watch Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round today:

Game Date: October 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 am ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Paul was on fire in the third round to push himself to a tie for the lead Entering the final round of the Mallorca Golf Open:

Fox is in search of his third win this season on the DP World Tour and to potentially rise as high as second place in the standings.

Since the first hole where Ryan scored his only bogey, he has had a clean scorecard with 15 birdies and one eagle through 53 holes.

He is tied with Paul who had a terrific third round with three birdies and three eagles. Overall Paul has 14 birdies, three Eagles and four bogeys for the tournament.

Dale Whitnell and Marcus Armitage are tied at -14 overall, two strokes back and in third place Entering the final round of the Mallorca Golf Open today.

Regional restrictions may apply.