WATCH: Malik Reneau’s Slam Dunk For Indiana Basketball Against Marian

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Malik Reneau has been impressive in his Indiana debut.

Late in the first half of Indiana’s exhibition game against Marian, Reneau caught a drop-off pass from Race Thompson on the right block and slammed it home.

At halftime, Reneau is second on the team with 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting, and he leads Indiana with seven rebounds. Thompson leads the Hoosiers with 13 points, connecting on 3-of-3 3-point attempts. The Hoosiers lead Maria 42-21 at the half.

