WATCH: Major Champion Struggles With Yips On Nerve-Jangling Short Putt

Nervous putters need to look away now after Major Champion Lucas Glover delivered arguably the shortest putting stroke in history at The American Express on the PGA Tour.

First the good news, no rounds were ruined in the making of this video, as Glover actually carded a first-round 69 at PGA West so there was no real harm done.

And the former US Open Champion only had one apparent case of the dreaded yips as he struggled over what looked like a regulation short one for par.

It’s not a putt to win The Masters, it’s not to claim the winning point in the Ryder Cup, and yet Glover looked for a split second like he’d forgotten just what he was doing there.

The clip has unsurprisingly gone viral among golfing social media, as everyone’s been there at one stage or another, and it no doubt brings back some awful memories for some.

You can watch it for yourself here, and hopefully it will ease any dodgy putter’s nerves to know that even Major Champions can sometimes struggle.

Of course, it will give plenty who struggle on the greens palpitations watching the nerves build before the blink-and-you’ve-missed-it backswing and short stab at the ball. It went in though!

At least it’ll give Will Zalatoris a break for a while as his, erm, unique style of dealing with those shot knee-knockers has brought him plenty of unwanted attention.