WATCH: Major Champion Struggles With Yips On Nerve-Jangling Short Putt

Nervous putters need to look away now after Major Champion Lucas Glover delivered arguably the shortest putting stroke in history at The American Express on the PGA Tour.

First the good news, no rounds were ruined in the making of this video, as Glover actually carded a first-round 69 at PGA West so there was no real harm done.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button