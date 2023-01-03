Watch LSU at Kentucky: Stream college basketball live, TV time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

LSU (12-1) has a chance to earn some Believers as it carries a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday night’s SEC Matchup with Kentucky (9-4) at Rupp Arena in Lexington. It’s the first true road game of the season for the Tigers, who knocked off then-No. 9 Arkansas in their conference opener last week. KJ Williams is averaging 18.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for LSU and Adam Miller is knocking down 13.0 points a night. The Wildcats, who fell out of the polls this week after a loss at Missouri, are led by Oscar Tshiebwe’s 16.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game, while Sahvir Wheeler dishes out 6.7 assists a contest.

How to Watch LSU at Kentucky in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the LSU at Kentucky game in College Basketball on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Derek Fountain’s three-point play with 2:28 left put the Tigers on top in their Dec. 28 game against the visiting Razorbacks and Trae Hannibal scored twice in the final 1:12 to seal the deal. Hannibal led the way with 19 points and Fountain finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Kentucky bounced back from the Missouri loss with an 86-63 pounding of Louisville at Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon. Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin each scored 24 points, while Tshiebwe also grabbed 14 rebounds in the win.

The Wildcats are 92-28 all-time against the Tigers and the teams split two meetings last season. LSU won 65-60 at home on Jan. 4 and Kentucky held serve at home with a 71-66 win on Feb. 23.

Regional restrictions may apply.