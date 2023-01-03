Watch LSU at Kentucky: Stream college basketball live, TV time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

LSU (12-1) has a chance to earn some Believers as it carries a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday night’s SEC Matchup with Kentucky (9-4) at Rupp Arena in Lexington. It’s the first true road game of the season for the Tigers, who knocked off then-No. 9 Arkansas in their conference opener last week. KJ Williams is averaging 18.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for LSU and Adam Miller is knocking down 13.0 points a night. The Wildcats, who fell out of the polls this week after a loss at Missouri, are led by Oscar Tshiebwe’s 16.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game, while Sahvir Wheeler dishes out 6.7 assists a contest.

