Watch LSU at Arkansas: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

In SEC action on Tuesday night, Arkansas (13-6, 2-5 SEC) hosts LSU (12-7, 1-6 SEC) at Bud Walton Arena. This is a big game for the Razorbacks, after they lost four games in a row in early-to-mid January. On Saturday the team got back on the right track, topping Ole Miss 67-57, and now will need to keep that momentum going to try and climb back up the standings and AP Top 25 Poll. On the other side, LSU has played a ranked opponent in each of its last three games, so the Tigers should come into this conference game battle tested.

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2023

Game Time: 7 pm ET

TV Channel: ESPN 2

These teams should already have a level of familiarity with each other, having already met this year in what was the SEC opener for both teams. That game came back on Dec. 28, and saw LSU walk away with a narrow 60-57 win, as no team led by more than six points at all during the duration of the game. Senior LSU guard Trae Hannibal led the way in that one with 19 points.

These teams also met in the quarterfinal round of the SEC tournament last year. Arkansas won that matchup 79-67.

