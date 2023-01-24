Watch LSU at Arkansas: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

In SEC action on Tuesday night, Arkansas (13-6, 2-5 SEC) hosts LSU (12-7, 1-6 SEC) at Bud Walton Arena. This is a big game for the Razorbacks, after they lost four games in a row in early-to-mid January. On Saturday the team got back on the right track, topping Ole Miss 67-57, and now will need to keep that momentum going to try and climb back up the standings and AP Top 25 Poll. On the other side, LSU has played a ranked opponent in each of its last three games, so the Tigers should come into this conference game battle tested.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button