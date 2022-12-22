Watch Louisville at NC State: College basketball live stream, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Louisville and NC State battle on Thursday night in a big ACC game. The Cardinals come into Thursday 0-2 in the ACC and are desperately looking for a breakthrough win after a tough start to the season. They dropped their first nine games of the year, the last two of which were blowout losses to both Miami and Florida State to open up conference play. It has been a disastrous year so far for the Cardinals as they have been largely uncompetitive in most of their games this year. Thursday, they hope that changes against an NC State team that is 10-3 on the season.

How to Watch Louisville at NC State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream Louisville at NC State in College Basketball on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Wolfpack have had a good start to the year, but two of their three losses have come against ACC opponents.

They have also dropped their first two conference games against Pitt and Miami. Their other loss came to No. 3 Kansas back on Nov. 23.

They have been competitive in each of their losses, though, as they have dropped all three by eight or fewer points.

They will be a big favorite on Thursday but need to make sure they don’t overlook the Cardinals and get their first ACC win of the season.

