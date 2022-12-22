Watch Louisville at NC State: College basketball live stream, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Louisville and NC State battle on Thursday night in a big ACC game. The Cardinals come into Thursday 0-2 in the ACC and are desperately looking for a breakthrough win after a tough start to the season. They dropped their first nine games of the year, the last two of which were blowout losses to both Miami and Florida State to open up conference play. It has been a disastrous year so far for the Cardinals as they have been largely uncompetitive in most of their games this year. Thursday, they hope that changes against an NC State team that is 10-3 on the season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button