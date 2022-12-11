Watch Louisville at Kentucky: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Coming into today’s game, neither Louisville (6-4) nor Kentucky (7-1) are ranked in the top 25 of the Women’s college basketball polls, despite terrific seasons last year. This is one of the biggest games of the day in Women’s college basketball on a day with some of the best overall teams this season in action. Early this season the Wildcats are undefeated at home and have won three games in a row overall that they look to leverage against a very good program that the Cardinals have built. These teams met once last season with the Cardinals coming out on top during the Jimmy V Classic around this same time of year.

Game Date: December 11, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN

In their game last season, the Cardinals won with a strong second-half performance and three different players scoring in double figures. Only Haley Van Lith remains from that group last year.

This season Van Lith is leading the way with 20.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She is leading the way for the team across the board as the best overall player on the team.

On the other side, the Wildcats have three players scoring in double figures led by Jada Walker with 15.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

