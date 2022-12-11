Watch Louisville at Kentucky: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Coming into today’s game, neither Louisville (6-4) nor Kentucky (7-1) are ranked in the top 25 of the Women’s college basketball polls, despite terrific seasons last year. This is one of the biggest games of the day in Women’s college basketball on a day with some of the best overall teams this season in action. Early this season the Wildcats are undefeated at home and have won three games in a row overall that they look to leverage against a very good program that the Cardinals have built. These teams met once last season with the Cardinals coming out on top during the Jimmy V Classic around this same time of year.

