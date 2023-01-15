Watch Louisville at Florida State: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season Louisville (13-6) has seen their ups-and-downs, including a loss in their last game and playing .500 basketball over the course of their last four games overall. The Cardinals have the Talent and experience to win at the highest level in Women’s college basketball, being tested in the ACC every night with some of the best teams in the country. They take on Florida State (16-3), who are off to a strong start this season with only one loss in conference play and are playing like a team that with a win today could find themselves ranked in the top 25 soon.

How to Watch Louisville at Florida State today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

TV: NESN 4K

The Cardinals are looking to bounce back after a tough loss to 13th-ranked Virginia Tech (79-81) where the game was tied 77-77 with a minute to play.

This season the Cardinals have leaned on junior Hailey Van Lith with her 20.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals. She is the team’s best returning player after a run to the Final Four last season.

On the other side for the Seminoles, they counter with freshman Ta’Niya Latson who is giving the team a bright today and tomorrow with 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.