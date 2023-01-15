Watch Louisville at Florida State: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season Louisville (13-6) has seen their ups-and-downs, including a loss in their last game and playing .500 basketball over the course of their last four games overall. The Cardinals have the Talent and experience to win at the highest level in Women’s college basketball, being tested in the ACC every night with some of the best teams in the country. They take on Florida State (16-3), who are off to a strong start this season with only one loss in conference play and are playing like a team that with a win today could find themselves ranked in the top 25 soon.

