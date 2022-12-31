WATCH: Los Angeles Rams Legend Kurt Warner Breaks Down ‘Unbelievable’ Baker Mayfield vs. Denver Broncos

The Los Angeles Rams looked like most expected them to look for the entire season on Sunday in their blowout win over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.

A major reason for that convincing win was the play of backup quarterback Baker Mayfield, who ended the game completing 24 for 28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

And after the game, Rams Legend Kurt Warner broke down Mayfield’s performance against the Broncos, praising the interim quarterback for an ‘unbelievable’ night.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button