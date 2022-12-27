Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando Magic: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Amway Center is set to host the exciting mid-week matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday in NBA regular season action. The Magic are currently sitting in 13th place in the Eastern Conference standings with an overall record of 13-21. The team heads into the game on Tuesday having won its last two games in a row. The first was a six-point finish over the Rockets on Wednesday in Houston. Paolo Banchero had a big night with 23 points and 13 rebounds, while Franz Wagner led the team with 25 points. Orlando then beat San Antonio by 20 points on Friday in the team’s most recent outing. Cole Anthony was the start in that one with 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Game Date: December 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Meanwhile, the Lakers are sitting in 13th place in the West with an overall record of 13-20. Los Angeles will be looking to get back to winning ways on Tuesday, with the team on an active four-game losing streak heading into the Matchup in Orlando.

