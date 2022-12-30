Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are 14-21, and while they are playing much better than they started the season, this is still not the season the team had in mind. LeBron James and company had aspirations of a Championship, but many are questioning where the team goes from here. It doesn’t help that LA is without Anthony Davis indefinitely, but the Lakers must somehow respond to losing four of their last five games. That’s not to mention that they will be underdogs on the road tonight against the Atlanta Hawks.

