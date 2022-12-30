Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are 14-21, and while they are playing much better than they started the season, this is still not the season the team had in mind. LeBron James and company had aspirations of a Championship, but many are questioning where the team goes from here. It doesn’t help that LA is without Anthony Davis indefinitely, but the Lakers must somehow respond to losing four of their last five games. That’s not to mention that they will be underdogs on the road tonight against the Atlanta Hawks.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks Today:

Game Date: December 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

LA dropped 112-98 in its last game against the Miami Heat. The story of the game was the number of turnovers committed by the Lakers. LA had 26 compared to Miami’s six and the Heat outscored the Lakers 31-2 off of turnovers. James played valiantly dropping 27 but it wasn’t enough to overcome the wide discrepancy. The Lakers are now 6-13 on the road and they will face an Atlanta team trying to make it back to .500 tonight.

Atlanta is trying to avoid losing three in a row, but they were close to beating Brooklyn in their last game. The Hawks lost 108-107 and may have pulled off a win if they weren’t shorthanded. The Hawks were led by Dejounte Murray who scored 24 with Trae Young, Clint Capela and De’Andre Hunter. If the team can keep it that close against one of the best teams in the East, Atlanta should feel confident tonight even if they are shorthanded once again.

