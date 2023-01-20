Watch Los Angeles Clippers at San Antonio Spurs: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With a few wins sprinkled into their losing streaks, the San Antonio Spurs (14-31) have taken themselves out of the conversation for the time being as the worst team in the NBA. They welcome in their former star, Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (23-24) today who came into the season as Western Conference favorites to go to the conference Finals and the NBA Finals, but find themselves hovering around .500 still Midway through the season. The good news for Los Angeles fans is that Leonard has played in all but two games since December fifth aside from back-to-backs. He is fully in the rotation, starting nearly every game and starting to look like the old Kawhi in flashes.

.

