Watch Los Angeles Clippers at San Antonio Spurs: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With a few wins sprinkled into their losing streaks, the San Antonio Spurs (14-31) have taken themselves out of the conversation for the time being as the worst team in the NBA. They welcome in their former star, Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (23-24) today who came into the season as Western Conference favorites to go to the conference Finals and the NBA Finals, but find themselves hovering around .500 still Midway through the season. The good news for Los Angeles fans is that Leonard has played in all but two games since December fifth aside from back-to-backs. He is fully in the rotation, starting nearly every game and starting to look like the old Kawhi in flashes.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at San Antonio Spurs today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Watch Los Angeles Clippers at San Antonio Spurs online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Keldon Johnson Jr. went off for 36 points and 11 rebounds in San Antonio’s last win with dunk after dunk to take down the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets.

Since leaving San Antonio in 2018, Leonard has suited up against his former team a total of nine times between his time with the Toronto Raptors and here in Los Angeles.

He is averaging 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in those games. In his one game against them this season he finished with 11 points and four rebounds.

San Antonio counters with the wing trio of Keldon Johnson Jr., Devin Vassell and Rookie Jeremy Sochan, who are the three building blocks in the team’s future heading into the draft and offseason this summer.

Regional restrictions may apply.