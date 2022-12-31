Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

As Indiana tries to keep pace in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, they will face an LA opponent who is starting to operate at full strength seemingly since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George became Clippers. While LA is still ramping up Leonard’s minutes as he gets back to full strength after tearing his ACL last year. The Clippers last game was a great litmus test to see where their Championship hopes lie. While they made a valiant effort against the best team in the East, the Clippers came up just short against the Boston Celtics, losing 116-110. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum just continue to be one of the best duos in sports as both scored 29 points in the win.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers Today:

Game Date: December 31, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

TV: NBC (KGET Bakersfield, CA)

Live stream the Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

It was a revenge game of sorts for Boston as they lost earlier in the month against the Clippers 113-93 in its biggest loss of the season. Leonard and George played well scoring 26 and 24 respectively. Leonard made it a three-point game with a minute left after a great fourth-quarter run, but LA couldn’t get closer. This team is still playing some of its best basketball of the season and has a great chance to rebound today even on the road.

The Pacers are a good home team though, case in point with their last game against Cleveland where they beat the Cavaliers 135-126. The Shootout was heralded by Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield combined for 11 three-pointers as the latter leads the league in threes. With this much firepower on the court, expect another high-scoring game from both teams tonight.

