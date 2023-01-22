Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers look to get a game above .500 as they travel to face the Dallas Mavericks in the first game on the Sunday NBA slate. LA just beat another Texas team and Kawhi Leonard’s first team with a 131-126 win against the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard was the biggest factor in that game no less as he scored 36 which is a season-high for the NBA legend. LA was hurting before this game losing nine of 11 and could not afford to lose to San Antonio who sits near the bottom of the Western Conference. The entire Clippers’ offense was rolling as well with seven players scoring in double digits. If Leonard and Paul George can stay on the floor together consistently, this win will rack up fast. But that has always been the case since Lob City moved out of town and made room for this new era of Clippers basketball.

