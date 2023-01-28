Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Atlanta Hawks: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers (27-24) and Atlanta Hawks (25-24) wrap up their season series with the second game in 20 days. The first game went to Atlanta, which will fuel Los Angeles on the road today to get that win back and continue its current positive stretch of basketball. Since that loss, the team has gone 6-3 overall, winning its last four games in a row as it aims to make it five wins in a row. That would give Los Angeles its longest winning streak of the season so far as it begins to ramp up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George starting to play every game since the turn of the new year.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button