Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Atlanta Hawks: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers (27-24) and Atlanta Hawks (25-24) wrap up their season series with the second game in 20 days. The first game went to Atlanta, which will fuel Los Angeles on the road today to get that win back and continue its current positive stretch of basketball. Since that loss, the team has gone 6-3 overall, winning its last four games in a row as it aims to make it five wins in a row. That would give Los Angeles its longest winning streak of the season so far as it begins to ramp up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George starting to play every game since the turn of the new year.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Atlanta Hawks today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Atlanta won the first game between these two teams two weeks ago (112-108) with a fourth-quarter comeback fueled by Young with 14 of his 30 points in the final quarter.

In the fourth quarter of the first game, Los Angeles entered the final quarter with a two-point lead after playing a terrific third quarter. In that quarter it outscored Atlanta 35-19 with Marcus Morris hitting three deep balls and scoring 11 points.

Then in the fourth quarter, the worm turned on Los Angeles with Atlanta cranking up the defense leading to a 33% shooting period on 21 attempts.

Young finished the game with 30 points and eight assists while De’Andre Hunter added in 20 points and four rebounds to pace the offense.

