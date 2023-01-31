Watch Live NBA: Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 PM EST on YES Network & NBA TV

The Nets are coming off a much-needed win against the New York Knicks on Saturday and looking to keep the momentum going as the Los Angeles Lakers come into town for a back-to-back city series.

The Lakers will be without both LeBron James and Anthony Davis who are load management-ing and (potentially?) holding out for Tuesday’s game against the Knicks.

Fine by me.

Meanwhile, the Nets won’t have Kevin Durant back but they do have a healthy Kyrie Irving which is so, so good to have. Really good.

As Brooklyn tries to keep afloat without KD, this is the kind of game that would be nice to pick up and have sneak up on you (without LBJ and AD playing, it’s easy to overlook this team…).

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (30-19) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (23-27)

WHEN: 7:30 pm est

WHERE: YES Network (local tv and app), NBA TV (national), WFAN-FM (radio)

Player to watch: Russell Westbrook The motor is still there. Russ is now coming off the bench and he still plays with an incredible amount of energy. He’s averaging around 16 points, eight assists, and six rebounds a night. His shot hasn’t been there, as his .418/.282/.667 shooting splits can attest to. There have been games where he’s made some truly bad plays that have destroyed the rhythm the Lakers had been building. With James and Davis out, more will fall on his shoulders and they’re going to need him to play an excellent game and keep everything running well. If the game is close late, it’s Kyrie Irving time. Irving was the man of the hour on Saturday as his 21 fourth quarter points kept the Knicks at bay. The Nets have put a lot on his shoulders with Durant out, and he’s met the moment in full. Without Davis, the Lakers are without one of the best rim protectors in the sport.

