WATCH LIVE, free: Boys & girls soccer Championship weekend, all 12 state Finals
Get ready for some Championship high school soccer – live and on-demand on NJ.com – all of it, free of charge.
On Tuesday, we had a girls Group 4 state semifinal, Watchung Hills at Ridgewood, and on Wednesday, we had a Group 4 boys state semifinal, West Orange at Westfield. Both replays are available below.
Coming this weekend are Streams of all 12 boys and girls soccer state finals.
As we like to say this time of year, if you can’t be there, you have to be here.
Here are the listings, with links to be added as they are available. All games will be available live and, a short time after they are final, available on-demand.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Girls Finals at Kean University
- Group 1 – Mountain Lakes vs. Point Pleasant Beach, 4:30pm – WATCH
- Group 2 – West Morris vs. Wall, 7pm – WATCH
Boys Finals at Franklin HS
- Non-Public A – Christian Brothers vs. Seton Hall Prep, 10am
- Non-Public B – St. Rose vs. Gill St. Bernard’s, 12:30pm
- Group 3 – Mendham vs. Robbinsville, 3 p.m
Sunday, Nov. 13
Girls Finals at Kean University
- Group 3 – Cherry Hill West vs. Ramapo, 10am – WATCH
- Group 4 – Freehold Twp. vs. Ridgewood, 12:30 p.m
- Non-Public A – Immaculate Heart vs. Paul VI, 3pm
- Non-Public B – Rutgers Prep vs. DePaul, 5:30pm
Boys Finals at Franklin HS
- Group 1 – Haddon Twp. vs. Waldwick, 10am
- Group 2 – Delran vs. Ramsey, 12:30 p.m
- Group 4 – Cherokee vs. West Orange, 3 p.m
On-demand replays
Girls
- Girls Group 4 semifinal – No. 3 Watchung Hills @ No. 4 Ridgewood – WATCH
Boys
- Boys Group 4 semifinal – No. 5 West Orange @ No. 3 Westfield – WATCH
