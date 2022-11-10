WATCH LIVE, free: Boys & girls soccer Championship weekend, all 12 state Finals

Get ready for some Championship high school soccer – live and on-demand on NJ.com – all of it, free of charge.

On Tuesday, we had a girls Group 4 state semifinal, Watchung Hills at Ridgewood, and on Wednesday, we had a Group 4 boys state semifinal, West Orange at Westfield. Both replays are available below.

Coming this weekend are Streams of all 12 boys and girls soccer state finals.

As we like to say this time of year, if you can’t be there, you have to be here.

Here are the listings, with links to be added as they are available. All games will be available live and, a short time after they are final, available on-demand.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Girls Finals at Kean University

Group 1 – Mountain Lakes vs. Point Pleasant Beach, 4:30pm – WATCH

Group 2 – West Morris vs. Wall, 7pm – WATCH

Boys Finals at Franklin HS

Non-Public A – Christian Brothers vs. Seton Hall Prep, 10am

Non-Public B – St. Rose vs. Gill St. Bernard’s, 12:30pm

Group 3 – Mendham vs. Robbinsville, 3 p.m

Sunday, Nov. 13

Girls Finals at Kean University

Group 3 – Cherry Hill West vs. Ramapo, 10am – WATCH

Group 4 – Freehold Twp. vs. Ridgewood, 12:30 p.m

Non-Public A – Immaculate Heart vs. Paul VI, 3pm

Non-Public B – Rutgers Prep vs. DePaul, 5:30pm

Boys Finals at Franklin HS

Group 1 – Haddon Twp. vs. Waldwick, 10am

Group 2 – Delran vs. Ramsey, 12:30 p.m

Group 4 – Cherokee vs. West Orange, 3 p.m

On-demand replays

Girls

Girls Group 4 semifinal – No. 3 Watchung Hills @ No. 4 Ridgewood – WATCH

Boys

Boys Group 4 semifinal – No. 5 West Orange @ No. 3 Westfield – WATCH

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.