Watch: Lisandro Martinez Goal For Manchester United v Arsenal

Lisandro Martinez has scored his first ever Manchester United goal. The center back has pulled out an incredible header and you can watch it here.

The Argentine has now scored his first United goal with a fantastic header to draw United level with Arsenal. Below you can find the goal.

Watch Martinez’s goal here

